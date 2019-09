The Fighter

More recently, Mark Wahlberg’s portrayal of the underdog junior welterweight Micky Ward in The Fighter drew critical praise, and the movie scored two supporting acting Oscars and nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. But Foster wasn’t impressed with the fight scenes. “I didn’t believe the punching,” he says. “They put the camera behind the guy, and the other guy throws his head back, almost like a barroom brawl. It took away from how good the movie was.”