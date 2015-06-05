The Most Authentic Boxing Movies

The Hurricane

“I saw a lot of misses” in The Hurricane, “the 1999 film that starred Denzel Washington as the wrongfully convicted former middleweight contender Rubin “Hurricane” Carter. “Style-wise,” however, the great Denzel pulled it off, he says. “It really does come down to, are they trying to do ‘picture fighting’ or give you authentic fight scenes? It can be more difficult if the actor doesn’t want to absorb any punches at all. I don’t know how you’re gonna do a skiing movie and have an actor who doesn’t get on skis.”