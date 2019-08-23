It’s been a big year for movies—and stars are cashing in. Forbes put together its annual list of the highest-paid actors in the world. At the top, you’ll see some stalwart mainstays—Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Robert Downey Jr., as well as a few surprise breakaways. What’s not so surprising, unfortunately, is the lack of women high on the list of the world’s top 100 highest-paid entertainers. Musicians make up more than half of the highest-paid female celebrities, according to Forbes, but women are still struggling to gain equality in Hollywood.

For example, Scarlett Johansson is the top-earning female in the Marvel Universe, but she ranks 47th in the top 100, earning $56 million. She’s also the only female from Avengers: Endgame to make the list.

Here’s a look at the highest-paid actors of 2019. The dates for this list go from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019.