1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Total Earnings: $89.4 million

Between starring in the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, his HBO TV series Ballers, Fighting with My Family, and Skyscraper, Dwayne Johnson had a pretty big year. He’s likely to continue that into next year, as he has a major payday coming for Jumanji: The Next Level—around $23 million, according to Forbes. Johnson also has a line of clothing, shoes, and headphones with Under Armour that he cashes major checks from.