6. Bradley Cooper (tie)

Total Earnings: $57 million

Bradley Cooper had the definition of a “big” year. Between starring as Rocket Racoon in Avengers: Endgame and pulling quadruple duty—writing, acting, starring, and producing—on the Academy Award-nominated A Star Is Born. Cooper likely made around $40 million on the latter, by giving up any upfront salary and getting a piece of the box office, which made $435 million worldwide, according to Forbes.