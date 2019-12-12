Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been traveling around the world for his new film Jumanji: The Next Level, and he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on his tour. The superstar actor talked about a wide range of things with the host, including his newly-launched tequila brand, his friendship with Kevin Hart, and what it was like trying to do Danny DeVito’s voice in Jumanji.

Earlier in the week, Johnson was nearby Kimmel’s theater to celebrate Hart, who got honored in a ceremony where he put his handprints and footprints into cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre, a long Hollywood tradition. Johnson joked that “Kevin is so small and light that you had to get somebody pushing Kevin down to get his feet imprinted.

Johnson gave a rundown of some of the places he’s traveled for Jumanji (“We started in Mexico and then we went to Paris. We went to Germany, went to London, and then we flew back here [to LA] so we’ve had premieres all over the world”) and talked about having to imitate DeVito’s voice in the film, showing a clip from the movie.

“In the film, DeVito’s character becomes my avatar in the game,” Johnson said. “[The key] to the voice is being a little exhausted, a little annoyed…. He said he was so happy with it.”

Here’s a look at the convo, which includes Johnson joking about how Hart dressed up as him in his classic fanny pack photo for Halloween, and Johnson talking about why his new tequila was a“passion project” for him:

Johnson can now be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, and next year he’ll be shooting Black Adam for a December 2021 release. Read more about that film here.

