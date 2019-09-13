



Game of Thrones is over, but winter is likely coming—again. After shooting a pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel series starring Naomi Watts that takes place thousands of years before the original series, HBO is close to putting another prequel series in production, according to Deadline . While the series is not yet in production, it has been in active development since fall 2018 and is “eyeing a green light,” as HBO is “close to giving a pilot order,” according to Deadline‘s report.

This second prequel series, if put in production, would take place much closer to the original events of the Game of Thrones series—set 300 years earlier—and would track “the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.” In the original series, Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, the thought-to-be-last member of the Targaryen family. The project is reportedly based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which tells the history of House Targaryen.

GoT co-executive producer and A Song of Ice and Fire series author George R.R. Martin and Colony co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal are developing the series for HBO. When Game of Thrones ended, it was reported that HBO put five different series into development to see which ones would end up an actual series. One of those shows was put into production, and this new one is not a sixth project, but instead a “brand new take on a world originally tackled by [GoT writer/producer] Bryan Cogman” in one of those five ideas.

Martin previously hinted about this series, writing on his blog back in May: “We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely. “Two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer. What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories.”

Here’s Everything To Know So Far About the Second GoT Prequel Series:

The Setting: The show would take place around 300 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones series. The other prequel HBO is making takes place thousands of years before those events, so the shows would likely be separate stories and not connect apart from ancestral family members.

Potential Storylines and Characters: With the story being based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood about the history of House Targaryen, a number of characters and events could appear. The book starts with Aegon the Conqueror taking the Iron Throne of Westeros and bringing the Targaryen family to power. The book also includes a great deal about the Targaryen family civil war, the Dance of the Dragons . According to Deadline, the war "will be a significant part of the TV adaptation." More characters and plotlines from the book also could appear.

The Potential Title: Since the show is based on Fire & Blood, it's possible that could end up being the title. The Writers: The creator of the Game of Thrones book series himself, George R.R. Martin, is working on the show with writer/producer Ryan Condal (Colony). Former GoT writer Bryan Cogman had been previously developing a series that took place in this same time period, but this would be a new take on that same period.