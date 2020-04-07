These HBO Documentaries Will Scratch Your True-Crime Itch

These two new true-crime HBO documentaries revisit notorious cases.

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

From 1979 to 1981, a serial killer terrorized Atlanta, murdering 20-plus children. The crimes went unsolved, but a 23-year-old man was eventually convicted of killing two adults, and police suspected he also murdered the children. This true-crime docuseries uncovers new evidence in the recently reopened cases.

The Art of Political Murder

Between 1960 and 1996, some 200,000 people died during Guatemala’s civil war. Afterward, the Catholic Church tasked Bishop Juan José Gerardi with writing a report on the atrocities. His findings were critical of the government—and two days after making them public, in 1998, Gerardi was murdered. A young investigative team then set out to uncover his killer.

