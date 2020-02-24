These Secret ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailers Are the Best Ones Yet

HBO is taking the puzzle-like nature of Westworld to a new level. Three secret trailers for the new season of the series have appeared online, all thanks to a discovery by Reddit user u/MTC_Chickpea, who found the videos lurking on a website for “Incite, Inc.”

While they’re short, the trailers give a different look at the season, including new footage and voiceovers from Maeve (Thandie Newton), Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Aaron Paul’s new character Caleb. Paul told Men’s Journal in his cover story that he’s a huge fan of the show and is excited about what’s to come.

“What attracted me to Westworld?” Paul said. “I was just such a crazy fan of the show. And I love sci-fi. I think that’s my favorite genre. [This season] is also big and crazy and even more ambitious than last season. And it’s a lot of fun.”

In this new season, Paul’s new character Caleb gets wrapped up in a mission from Dolores, shaking up his daily life as a construction worker. “What can I tell you about the role of Caleb? Not much,” Paul told Men’s Journal. “He’s a construction worker and he has a robot named George, [who] sort of helps him out on his daily routine. He’s a point of view outside the park, he takes the audience outside of Westworld and what it’s like to live amongst the people who created Westworld, and sort of where we’re at as a society.”

Here’s a look at the secret Westworld Season 3 trailers:

Westworld Season 3 will debut on March 15 on HBO.

