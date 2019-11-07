It might be a long wait until Stranger Things 4 hits Netflix, but in the meantime, you’ll have quite a few things things to laugh about. In honor of “Stranger Things Day” on November 6—which was the day in the first season that Will (Noah Schnapp) disappeared—Netflix released a bunch of bloopers from the first three seasons of the show.

From David Harbour’s Sheriff Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven cracking in the middle of serious scenes, to the crew of kids falling over, laughing, and flubbing lines, there’s something for everyone to laugh along with. There’s even a dance number from the Upside Down monster itself.

Here’s a look at the three blooper reels from the series:

Season 1:

Season 2:

Season 3:

Stranger Things 4 doesn’t yet have an official release date, but it’s expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2021, since TV Line reports that shooting is expected to go on between January 2020 and August.

