HBO is entering a mysterious new world in The Third Day. Starring Jude Law (The New Pope) and Naomie Harris (No Time To Die), the show centers on a mysterious island on the coast of Britain that’s filled with a group of people who appear to be living in harmony with one another, but something mysterious—and potentially dangerous—is lurking below the surface.

The show is being told across six-episodes in two parts: Summer, which stars Law’s character, and Winter, which centers on Harris’ character. The first look at the series teases what Law’s character will face when he shows up on the island, as the people tell him that he “can’t leave” as they try and preserve their way of life.

Harris stars as “strong-willed outsider” who arrives on the island looking for answers about what’s going on, but instead “causes a battle to decide its fate.” The details of the series are being kept mysterious for a reason, and fans will be able to find out what’s happening starting on May 11.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

The Third Day, starring Law, Harris, Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts series), Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Paddy Considine (The Outsider), starts on HBO on May 11.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!