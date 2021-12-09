Through Storied Speaking Career, Dr. Chris Zaino Encourages Men to Enhance Vitality

Produced In Partnership With Thomas Herd, Founder Of T1 Advertising

While social media and its digital domination have reduced complicated intellectual concepts into seconds-long, bite-sized posts, one long-time informational trade has remained steadfast in its commitment to educate the masses: public speaking. Embracing his profession to the fullest, entrepreneur Dr. Chris Zaino has leveraged his platform as an international speaker to help navigate men of all ages to their true potential, enlightening them on the wonders of modern medicine in the process.

After experiencing a dark period in his own life that manifested in depression, brain fog, and a variety of debilitating symptoms, Dr. Zaino decided to take fate into his own hands and look for a positive solution to his problem. It was then that Dr. Zaino encountered the incredible healing properties of regenerative medicine, using specific laser targeted treatments to combat his inherent chemical, cellular, and hormonal issues—coming out a renewed man from the process, living life bigger and better than he had before.

Intent on sharing the word on how regenerative treatments such as his own can aid men in overcoming frustratingly common challenges like anxiety, erectile dysfunction, and heart disease, Dr. Zaino takes to the stage to inform enraptured crowds about how to fully optimize the aging body, including the state-of-the-art treatments offered at the RegenerAge clinic in Cancun, Mexico. Created alongside esteemed medical professionals like founder Dr. Joel I. Osorio and Dr. Kristoffer T. Chaffin, Dr. Zaino acts as the clinic’s in-house male vitality advocate, enlightening the world on life-changing care like RegenerAge’s stem-cell powered treatments, and signature proprietary system that’s used to both balance hormones and optimize human chemistry.

Now personally aiding the global elite—from sheiks to CEOs—to regain their vitality and operate at full capacity once more, Dr. Zaino and his public speaking career have become a premier source on the wonders of regenerative medicine, acting as a living, breathing example of just what RegenerAge and its advanced treatments can do for the world.

To explore more about Dr. Chris Zaino, visit Zaino’s Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, and visit RegenerAge’s Instagram and website for further information about the healing wonders of regenerative medicine.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!