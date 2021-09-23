Netflix Will Release ‘Tiger King 2’ Docuseries Later This Year

Shortly after its release in March 2020, Netflix’s Tiger King, an engrossing documentary series about the bizarre world of big cat breeding in the U.S., quickly became one of the few consolations during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While millions of Americans were hunkered down in their homes with nowhere else to go, the plots, pitfalls, and insane sartorial choices of Joe Exotic (as well as the other fascinating characters in the show) became the perfect escape. Now, with the pandemic still simmering, Netflix is coming back for more: Tiger King 2 is on the horizon, with a release scheduled for later this year.

The streaming giant hasn’t released many details about the new installment, except to say it’ll premiere in 2021 and will feature “just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1.” The announcement came as part of the reveal for the streamer’s upcoming slate of true-crime series and documentary films. The lineup includes titles like Bad Vegan, The Tinder Swindler, and Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, all of which are scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

The video above gives a brief glimpse into each title, and the Tiger King 2 portion (watch until the end) includes a shot of Joe Exotic sporting some impressive bangs and talking from what appears to be a prison phone (he’s currently serving a 17-year sentence in federal prison). His arch nemesis Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe, the second owner of Exotic’s zoo, also appear in the clip, but aside from those cameos, it’s hard to decipher what exactly the new series will cover.

Two things about the new season are certain, however: There will be big cats, and even bigger personalities.

