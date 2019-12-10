Timothée Chalamet and Jimmy Fallon ‘Read the Classics’ on Instagram

Nothing beats the classics. Last night, Little Women star Timothée Chalamet appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he and Fallon took an Instagram pic in the middle of some serious behind-the-scenes reading.

Fallon had a thick hardcover of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women with him, while Chalamet was immersed in our December 2018 issue of Men’s Journal. Jason Momoa, our cover star for that issue, ogled the camera while Chalamet read the profile of the arrow-firing, rock-climbing, axe-throwing actor. “Reading the classics,” the post’s caption reads. Our profile of the actor is linked below.

On Fallon’s show, Chalamet talked about a surprise dinner he had with Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Kid Cudi. “I turned around, and I was like, ‘holy shit,’” he said of Kanye’s spontaneous entrance. Chalamet also reflected on his (very) early role as Cupid in an elementary school play, and he showed off some juggling skills. You can see the full clip below.

Chalamet and Fallon also talked about Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Chalamet’s experiences on set. “This movie is really extraordinary and needs to be seen,” Chalamet said of the film. Fallon also gushed over the movie. That clip, including a sneak peek of the film, can be seen below.

Little Women hits theaters Dec. 25. Its massive cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Chalamet. Jason Momoa, as far as we know, is unfortunately not in the film.

