Tom Hanks Commands a WWII Fleet in the Action-Packed ‘Greyhound’ Trailer

Tom Hanks is doing it all in the first trailer for the World War II drama Greyhound. Hanks wrote the screenplay and stars in the film as captain Ernest Krause, a man who is leading a group of 37 Allied ships across very dangerous waters.

This is the first time that Krause is given command of a destroyer—a ship with the codename “Greyhound”—and he’s tasked with getting his convoy across the water to help win the fight in WWII. The convoy is being chased by a wolf pack of German U-Boats, which frequently hit the convoy with torpedoes to try and sink them, leaving Krause to find a way to save as many of his men as possible.

Directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue alongside Hanks, the film was shot on the WWII-era ship the USS Kidd.

Here’s a look at the action-packed trailer:

Greyhound is set for a June 12, 2020 release.

