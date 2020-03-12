Tom Hanks, best known for his starring roles in movies like Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan and for being an all-around great guy, had some scary news to share last night: Both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old star, who’s currently in Australia for a film shoot, made the announcement on Instagram. According to his post, at first he and his wife felt like they had colds, with slight fevers and body aches.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus,” he said, “and were found to be positive.”

According to The New York Times, Hanks was in Australia to shoot a new film about Elvis Presley. He’s slated to play the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s manager. The film, which doesn’t yet have a title, will be directed by Baz Luhrmann, and was set to begin production on Monday, though it’s not clear how Hanks’ illness will affect the schedule.

According to the Times, there are over 1,150 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. So far, Hanks is the highest-profile American celebrity to catch the virus, but the wider effects are rippling across the country. Schools in the hardest-hit areas are closing, a travel ban has been imposed on visitors from Europe, and on the same night as Hanks made his announcement, the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for the viruses. The NHL followed suit on Thursday, and Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training as well.

Nevertheless, Hanks struck a hopeful tone in his post. He and his wife “will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he wrote. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

