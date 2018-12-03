1. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

One of Hardy’s most extreme movie role body transformations came as Bane—one of the 25 most badass movie villains of all time—in the final installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises. After the more cerebral Joker in The Dark Knight, Nolan wanted to bring in a muscular badass—and Hardy knocked it out of the park. Hardy told the New York Daily News in 2012 he gained 30lbs of muscle for the role—and if you take one look at him in costume, it really shows. Hardy’s trainer had the actor working out in physically taxing short sessions four times per day, using strength training and bodyweight exercises to gain muscle.

