2. Warrior (2011)

Hardy got extremely cut for this MMA-focused film, transforming himself into something resembling an actual fighter despite having no previous experience in the sport. Even though Hardy didn’t put on as much weight for this film as he did for transformations to play Bane and Bronson, he still had to pack on some muscle. J.J. Perry, one of the stunt coordinators on the film, said Hardy came into training at 162lbs and bulked up to around 185 to play the character.

In this behind-the-scenes video from the home release, Hardy and co-star Joel Edgerton described the extensive training and fight preparation they did for the film. At one point during production, Hardy did a daily routine that consisted of two hours of boxing, two hours of kickboxing, two hours of lifting weights, and two hours of fight choreography. The two actors were kept on a strict diet that included 5-6 meals per day, mostly chicken and broccoli. Both suffered serious injuries, too: Hardy said he tore a ligament in his right hand, broke a foot, and cracked his ribs during filming.

