3. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Hardy had one of the biggest physical challenges of his career while playing Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road alongside absolute badass Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. Hardy spent months preparing for the grueling shoot, which took place over six months in Africa and Australia. For the bulk of Fury Road, Hardy is on the move, either attached to the front of a car as a prisoner, or behind the wheel evading bad guys like the gigantic Rictus Erectus (Nathan Jones).

In a Collider interview ahead of filming, Hardy said: “I’m meant to drop 30lbs, so smoking and one meal a day is my training at the moment. I’m going to start fighting soon. The harder stuff, as we get close to the line. I’ll probably get three or four months of fight training out there. Seven days a week. All that kind of horrible shit.”

After the shoot, Hardy told Men’s Fitness UK: “It was a very physical shoot. We were always moving, either driving or on a rig. All of us had to maintain a certain level of physical fitness.”

