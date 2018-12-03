5. The Revenant (2015)

Tom Hardy reunited with his Inception buddy Leonardo DiCaprio in this historical drama about fur trappers out in America’s uncharted West in 1823. Hardy learned how to load and shoot a period-era rifle and spent most of the production in the Canadian wilderness in freezing cold temperatures. Hardy’s almost unrecognizable with his shaggy beard and dirt-caked face, and his intense performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. See more of Hardy in this behind-the-scenes video of him discussing the movie.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!