6. Legend (2015)

Hardy did double duty in this film about the Kray Twins, Ronald “Ronnie” Kray and Reginald “Reggie” Kray, English gangsters who were notorious organized crime leaders in mid-century London. Hardy underwent extensive boxing training for the film, as both brothers had boxing experience. Hardy trained with Manny Pacquiao’s coach, Freddie Roach, and basically turned himself into a real-life boxer. Roach was so impressed with Hardy, he said in an interview with The Mirror that Hardy could have stepped into the ring if he wanted to leave acting behind.

