7. Taboo (2017)

This one isn’t a movie role, but Hardy still went all-out like usual to prepare for this 1814-set period drama about maritime trade, diamonds, and revenge. Hardy co-created the series with his father and his Locke and Peaky Blinders collaborator Steven Knight, meaning he has quite the stake in the project. Hardy gets a full-body set of tattoos painted on his body (alongside his own large tats on his arms) to play James Delaney, the believed-to-be-dead son of a shipping company owner. Take a look at the trailer and see how Hardy bulked up.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!