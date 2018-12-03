8. Venom (2018)

Tom Hardy’s character may have been CGI a lot in Venom, but the actor did a lot of work on his own to prep for the role. Hardy’s worked out using mixed martial arts, boxing, and jiu-jitsu, and was training up to five times per week—and at times, twice per day—with pro MMA fighters Nathan Jones and Dan ‘Villi’ Edwards. Hardy also did work with trainer Mark Mene and with the Royal Marines Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association. Not bad for a superhero.

