9. Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

One of Hardy’s first starring roles came in Star Trek: Nemesis, where he played Shinzon, the main villain and leader of the Reman people. Hardy’s character was a secret clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and he underwent extensive makeup work to play his character. While not a major muscle transformation, Hardy’s look was completely transformed.

