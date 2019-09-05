Good news, Tomb Raider fans: There’s more Lara Croft badassery on the way. A sequel to the 2018 action film is in the works, with Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander returning to the starring role, Deadline reports.

The release date for the new installment is set for March 19, 2021. Ben Wheatley replaces Roar Uthaug in the director’s chair for this movie, and it’s now an MGM production (2018’s release was a Warner Brothers film).

Vikander trained hard for last year’s film, and packed on 12 pounds of muscle for the role. To do it, she trained with Magnus Lygdback (the same guy who helped James McAvoy get ripped for Glass and Ben Affleck bulk up for Batman). She also developed all the skills her character possesses in the movie, like rock climbing and mixed martial arts. Of course, she was a ballet dancer before her acting career took off, so she’s no stranger to intense training.

As for the film itself, details about the plot and other cast members haven’t been released yet.