This is sponsored content. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality.

Online poker tournaments are slowly exceeding the prize pools offered by even the biggest land-based casinos – so you can only imagine the live action going on at the best online poker sites.

Playing poker behind the screen helps you hide your emotions, so you might even experience better success playing online.

To that end, we’ve prepared a list of the biggest online poker sites you can join right now and ranked them based on their rakeback structure, high and low-stakes tournaments, and above all, the player traffic.

The best poker site turned out to be Ignition, but since there are various types of poker players, it may not be the best choice to suit your particular needs, so we recommend you check the rest as well.

Let’s get started.

Best Online Casinos in South Africa

Casino Tropez : Best overall

Punt : Top welcome bonus

Yebo : Best for the latest casino games

Europa : Best for live dealer games

Springbok Casino : Best for mobile gaming

PlayOJO : No wagering requirements

Casino.com : Best for Megaways slots

Mansion : Epic progressive jackpot slots

Yeti : Massive selection of Slingo games

Hollywood Bets : Best option for sports betting

1. Casino Tropez — Best Online Casino in South Africa Overall

Pros 100% deposit match each month for a year

Over 1,700 online casino games

Super selection of progressive jackpot games

Amazing customer support

Broad selection of payment options Cons Does not accept crypto

Old-school design might turn some players off Established in 2001, Casino Tropez has positioned itself as one of the best online casinos South Africa has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a trustworthy place to cosy up to your favourite slot title (of which they have many) or you’re looking for the Las Vegas excitement imparted by playing live dealer baccarat or blackjack, Casino Tropez has what you’re looking for. Game Selection – 4.8/5 Fans of live casino games will feel right at home at Casino Tropez, as they feature a robust selection of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, 3 card brag, and so much more. They even have a few live dealer gameshow options for those looking for something a little different. If you’re not looking for a live dealer experience, there’s still plenty to be found. Casino Tropez has hundreds of top-quality slot machines in just about any flavour you could want. If you’re a fan of the sea, you’ll probably be interested in taking a bite out of Shark Blitz. This 95% RTP slot game features a rare 6 reels and offers up 5,625 ways to win… and looks good doing it. The beautifully illustrated sea turtles, manta rays, great white sharks, and more look stunning in contrast to the deep blue background. You’ll also find a solid selection of table games, with multi-hand video poker, a variety of roulette tables, and several blackjack games – including the progressive jackpot All Bets Blackjack title. Bonuses and Promotions – 4.5/5 In addition to Casino Tropez’s many reload promotions and tournaments, they offer an interesting welcome package. New players get a 100% match up to R1,000 on their first deposit with 30x wagering requirements. Now, this might seem a bit underwhelming at first, but this welcome bonus doesn’t stop there. You’ll be able to take advantage of this offer on your first deposit of every month for your first year when you use the promo code “XM5YTB3” at the cashier. Not only that, but you can also take advantage of the weekly loyalty bonus, where players who have been active in the last 7 days can qualify for bonus cash based on their VIP level. Loyalty points are determined by how much you have deposited and wagered, but diligent players can see up to R250 in weekly bonuses with a very nice 25x wagering requirement. All in all, you’ll have the chance to claim up to R30,000 in bonus funds by playing at Casino Tropez. Banking Methods – 4.7/5 Casino Tropez takes over 20 forms of payment, including – but not limited to – debit cards, PaySafeCard, Neteller, Skrill, EcoPayz, InstantBank, and Zimpler. Whether you prefer e-wallets, cards, or bank transfers, Casino Tropez is ready for you… they just have no use for your bitcoin at this time. If you’re ready for a well-rounded casino with a welcome bonus that keeps on giving, click here and get started with a 100% match on your first deposit. 2. Punt — Best Bonuses of All South African Online Casinos

Pros 200% match casino bonus

15% daily cash back

24/7 Customer support

Solid selection of banking options

One of the best Bitcoin casinos Cons No live dealer games

Slightly limited selection of table games Established in 2017, Punt Casino has built itself up to be an easy choice for our top five. With a great welcome bonus, solid daily promotions, and a nice catalogue of online casino games from one of our favourite providers – RealTime Gaming – they’re a great place for South African players to blow off some steam. Game Selection – 4.5/5 With a little over 200 titles available for play, Punt Casino doesn’t have anywhere near the biggest selection of games on our list. Still, if you’re familiar with RealTime Gaming’s offerings, you know what they do have on tap is solid. Punt’s collection feels a bit light when it comes to their selection of table games, with just about 20 titles in all, including quite a few varieties of blackjack and video poker. They also have American, European, and French Roulette table games as well as a Multiplayer Roulette table, letting you play against other players online, which takes some of the strings out of Punt Casino’s lack of live casino games. You’ll also find a really solid selection of online slot titles, which is probably the game provider’s biggest draw. Whether you want oceanic absurdity like the progressive jackpot title Ocean Oddities or to take to a more historical battlefield with the extremely popular Achilles online slot title, Punt Casino has some of the greatest hits. Related: Top Canadian Online Casinos Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5 Punt Casino offers a variety of casino bonuses and promotions, some of which (like their daily bonus) you can only see once you’ve created an account and logged in. Their two most notable, though, would have to be their solid welcome package and the 15% daily cashback on your losses with every deposit you make without claiming a bonus coupon. This one happens automatically, so you don’t have to file a claim or anything. Just deposit and lose, and they’ll add the 15% to your account the next day. New players can sign up using our link and use the “PLAY200” promo code to get a massive 200% welcome bonus with 50 free spins, all with a reasonable 40x wagering requirement. Banking Methods – 4.5/5 Punt Casino has a better set of banking options than many South African casinos, accepting deposits and withdrawals through EasyEFT, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, EasyPay, Skrill, and Entropay. They also accept crypto and provide links to several exchanges within the banking section of their website. Click here and use the promo code “PLAY200” today and enjoy a 200% match casino bonus on your first deposit plus 50 free spins. 3. Yebo — No. 1 Online Casino in South Africa for New Games

Pros R350 Free Chip for new players

150% welcome bonus + 35 free spins

New games frequently introduced

24/7 customer support

Great selection of video poker Cons Web design feels a little dated

No live dealer games Locking in our #3 slot is Yebo Casino, a South African online gambling site with the best selection of new games as far as we’re concerned. They’re also partnered with the RealTime Gaming software provider, so you know that every game they have is fair and fun. Game Selection – 4.4/5 With over 200 games to choose from, focusing mainly on their collection of RTG slots, Yebo Casino has a little something for everyone. Though they’re powered by RealTime Gaming, we’re impressed with how different Yebo’s library is compared to Punt Casino’s. Here, you’ll find just a few blackjack games, a single roulette title with our preferred ruleset (European), and a couple of arcade-style games. Where we feel Yebo’s collection shines is under their video poker tab. They offer 14 variations like Jacks or Better, Double Jackpot Poker, Loose Deuces, Aces and Eights, Double Double Jackpot Poker, and quite a few more. And they all run great on both mobile and PC, making Yebo the perfect choice for someone who likes to play cards on the go. Even better, under the online slots section, you’ll find several jackpot slots like Twister Wilds, Khrysos Gold, and the always delightful progressive jackpot title: Fortunate Buddha (which has a jackpot of over R10,000 at the time of writing this). You can also play any of these games in “practice mode” to get a feel for them before you commit to spending your hard-earned cash, which is just one more reason to love this casino. Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5 If you sign up with our exclusive link and use the “NEW350” promo code, you can get started with R350 in free play. Even better, you’ll still be eligible for the welcome bonus below. New players depositing R50+ can get a 150% match bonus up to R2,250 on their first deposit + 35 free spins on the comically spooky Mariachi 5 slot title when you use the promo code “WELCOME150”. You’ll also be able to claim a 75% match up to R3,750 on your second deposit and a 50% match up to R6,000 on your third deposit when you use the promo codes “WELCOME75” and “WELCOME50,” respectively. All of this comes with a reasonable 40x wagering requirement. Banking Methods – 4.5/5 As a trusted real money casino, Yebo accepts a wide array of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, EasyEFT, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Wire Transfer, and Bitcoin. All options make it quick and easy to deposit and claim your payouts. If you’re ready to try some of the latest casino games in South Africa, sign up and use promo code “NEW350” at the cashier to get an R350 free play chip. 4. Europa — Best Live Dealer Casino Games in South Africa

Pros 100% match bonus

Over 1,700 casino games

Robust selection of live casino games

Tons of casino bonuses Cons Heavily geo-restricted

Payouts can be slower on certain occasions Within Europa’s walls (proverbial walls), you’ll find a tonne of promotions and games backed up by some of the best customer support you’ll find. Game Selection – 4.7/5 Variety is the spice of life, and Europa Casino is plenty spicy. They have a nice variety of table games available, with a solid selection of card games, including some decent blackjack and video poker titles. Fans of roulette will also have plenty to do with titles like Dragon Jackpot Roulette, Spread Bet Roulette, and the appropriately-themed Age of the Gods Spin a Win title, which is an exhilarating change of pace. Europa also has a massive selection of slots that they conveniently break down into categories like Fantasy, Sports, Classics, Jackpots, and Megaways. This makes it easy to find something to suit your tastes, whether a rootin’ tootin’ cowboy title like Wild Pistolero or the huge Jackpot Giant slot game, which sits with a jackpot of well over 15 million ZAR. But where Europa really pulls ahead of the competition is their live dealer casino. They have all the live casino games you’d expect, with plenty of cards and roulette for those who love the classics, plus a wealth of gameshow-style games like Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, Deal or No Deal, and Adventures Beyond Wonderland, to name just a few. Promotions – 4.3/5 Europa’s welcome bonus is in line with Casino Tropez, with a 100% match up to R1,000 on your first deposit of every month for your first year. These deposits also come with 30x wagering requirements and are a great reason to stick around, especially when combined with the R250 weekly bonus you can get from their loyalty program. If you’re not interested in the slow drip of their normal welcome bonus, Europa has a High Roller welcome bonus where you can get a 50% match up to R5,000 with 30x wagering requirements. This is a perfect bonus for players who want to get their accounts started with an immediate infusion of bonus funds. Banking Methods – 4.7/5 With over 50 accepted methods of deposit and 15 ways to withdraw your funds, we’d be foolish to try and list every single one here. Europa Casino serves several countries and has a multitude of approved payment methods that can be summed up as a variety of e-wallets, bank transfers, and standard debit cards. No crypto, but when you accept 50 forms of deposit, we’re willing to be fairly understanding in that regard. If you’re a discerning gambler looking for the best SA online casino for live dealer games, click here and take advantage of one of two fantastic welcome bonuses today. 5. Springbok Casino — Best Online Casino in South Africa for Mobile

Pros Welcome package of up to R11,500

Tons of promo codes

Slot tournaments

Dedicated South African casino Cons No live casino games

Lacklustre loyalty program A true South African gem, Springbok Casino does a ton of things right. Great bonuses, a solid selection of games, and sensible website navigation that only gets better on a mobile device. Honestly, we have trouble imagining a top-five SA online casinos list without Springbok. Read on to see why it beat out the competition for our last slot. Game Selection – 4.4/5 Springbok has a great selection of RTG slots and table games, which always run great on your mobile device. For slots, you’ll have access to classics like Goblin’s Treasure, Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold, Megaquarium, and the cartoony sports slot title Basketbull… which is a great choice if you’re a fan of classic slots with RTG’s standard 25 paylines over 5 reel style of gameplay. If slots aren’t your cup of tea, don’t worry. Springbok offers a wealth of table games, including Baccarat, Red Dog, Roulette, Sic Bo, Perfect Pairs Blackjack, and a few solid video poker games like Caribbean Hold’em, Pai Gow Poker, and a few more. Plenty of good ways to use up all your casino bonuses. Bonuses and Promotions – 4.5/5 Speaking of casino bonuses, you’ll find plenty of great codes to take advantage of. Starting with the welcome package. New players can use the “SPRINGBOK100” promo code to get a 100% match up to R1,500, followed by “SPRINGBOK50” on your second and third deposits to get a 50% match up to R5,000 on each. In total, you can get up to R11,500 in bonus rand – all with a solid 30x wagering requirement. You’ll also find a nice 25% cash back promotion where you can get 25% of your losses back when your deposit goes bust. You just gotta reach out to customer support to claim it. It’s subject to a 10x playthrough requirement, but that’s only to be expected. Banking Methods – 4.5/5 While Springbok doesn’t have the 50 different banking options that Europa has, it’s not trying to cater to the whole darn world, so you know every option on the list is pertinent to you. Springbok accepts MasterCard, Visa, EasyEFT, Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Secure Instant Deposit, and Bitcoin. If you’re ready to play games at one of the premier South Africa online casinos, click here and use the promo code “SPRINGBOK100” on your first deposit to get a 100% match up to R1,500. How We Picked South Africa’s Best Online Casinos Game Selection We made sure every SA casino on our list had a great selection of games, whether it’s a small library of carefully curated titles or a large selection of jackpot slots and live casino games like you’d find in Casino Tropez — we’ve got something for everyone. Bonuses and Promotions Every South African casino on our list has a solid selection of bonuses that extend beyond your standard welcome bonuses. No-deposit bonuses, free spins, and loyalty programs. We’ve got them all. Banking Methods All the promotions in the world won’t do you any good if you can’t make that deposit. We’ve made sure our recommended casinos have a broad list of accepted payment options so that no matter how you prefer to do business, they’ll accept. Check out a few gambling guides worldwide: Newest Canadian casinos

Online slots for real money in Canada

Online casinos for UK players Online Casino Sites in South Africa – FAQs What is the best online casino for real money in South Africa? According to our research, Casino Tropez is the best online casino for real money in South Africa, but you’d do well at any casino on our list nonetheless — they’re all licensed and reputable gambling sites. How long do withdrawals from SA online casinos take? Withdrawals from South African casinos take anywhere from a few minutes (from some crypto casinos) to 3-5 business days, depending on a myriad of factors. Most payouts usually occur within 2-3 days, though. We suggest you select e-wallets if you want to see your payout quicker. What is the best casino game to win money in South Africa? There’s no single “best casino game” to win real money, as there are a lot of factors to consider. One brute answer to this question, however, is that baccarat and blackjack are casino games with the highest RTPs. Therefore, you’ll find yourself winning the most by playing them, but the payouts are smaller in turn. What slots should I play at South African online casinos? While there’s no real secret to winning online slots, you can maximise your chances by focusing on playing games with high Return to Player (RTP) values. And in the age of the internet and information, you should have no trouble finding out what the RTP for your favourite slot game is simply by searching the name of your preferred game on Google. Is it safe to gamble online in South Africa? So long as you are only playing at licensed and regulated real money online casinos in South Africa, you should be safe to gamble online. For example, every casino on our list is one we consider safe enough to gamble at ourselves, so we feel comfortable recommending you do the same. What is the most trusted online casino in South Africa? We consider Casino Tropez the most trusted online casino in South Africa, thanks to over 20 years of experience in the industry and a license from the esteemed Malta Gaming Authority. Let’s Compare the Top 5 South African Online Casinos Casino Tropez: Our pick for the best South African online casino is Casino Tropez, with over 1,500 games, a decent live casino, and a welcome bonus you can collect once a month for a whole year. You can potentially net up to R30,000 in bonus funds playing here. Punt: If you’re looking for a combination of solid games and massive match bonuses, Punt is just what the doctor ordered. Simply use the promo code “PLAY200” to get a 200% match bonus plus 50 free spins at Punt. Yebo: Our favourite South African casino for new casino games. Not only do they have a fantastic selection of slots and poker games, but Yebo is chock-a-block full of great promotions as well, including weekly cashback offers. Use the code “NEW350” to claim an R350 free chip. Europa: Not only does Europa have a huge selection of 1,700 casino games, but they are equipped with the best live dealer casino in South Africa. They have everything from baccarat to roulette and everything in between. You can also get a 100% match on your first deposit up to R1,000 with 30x wagering requirements. Springbok Casino: A fantastic casino aimed solely at South African players, Springbok is our pick for the best mobile casino. It loads great, and everything plays beautifully on phones and tablets. Couple that with a solid suite of great promo codes, and it’s a shoo-in for our top 5. Use the code “SPRINGBOK100” to get a 100% match up to R1,500 on your first deposit. How to Get Started at the Best South African Online Casino Before you get a chance to talk yourself out of a good time, we’ve put together a list to show you how easy it is to create an account at the best site for online gambling in South Africa: Casino Tropez. Step 1: Open the Casino’s Homepage: Head on over to Casino Tropez using this link and spin the slot to unlock your welcome package. Step 2: Fill Out the Necessary Information: Once you have done that, click “Play Now” to load up the registration page, where you’ll fill out your name, DOB, and contact information. Step 3: Create Your Account Create your Casino Tropez username and password, and then click on “Create Account”. Step 4: Deposit & Play Online Casino Games Select your preferred deposit method, and once your deposit clears, your bonus should be awarded automatically. Congratulations — you can now play casino games for real money in South Africa! Still Looking for the Best Online Casinos South Africa has to Offer? While there are many best South African online casinos, we only found ten of them to be worth putting on our list. And even though Casino Tropez won us over as the overall best, given their great year-long welcome program, massive list of games, and top-tier customer support — that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check out every casino on our list. Each of them has something they do extremely well. Plus, a few extra welcome bonuses never hurt anyone. Once you’re out there having fun, please remember to play responsibly! DISCLAIMER: We don’t need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above. Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area. If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!