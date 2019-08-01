It’s time to feel the need—the need for speed. When Top Gun flew into theaters in 1986, it helped launch Tom Cruise into superstardom that hasn’t stopped yet, and even sparked a large increase in uniformed personnel joining the Navy and inquiring about naval aviation programs.

The film made such an impact that it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2015 for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”. And now that saga will continue with Top Gun: Maverick, set for release in 2020.

In the meantime, here’s a look at some interesting facts and stories about how the film was made. Here’s everything you should know about Top Gun.