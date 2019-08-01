Cruise and the Cast Shadowed Real-Life Pilots for Research

As he’s shown in the past with his stunt work on the Mission: Impossible series, Cruise likes to be as realistic as possible for his roles. He did that with Top Gun. Cruise spent time with pilots at the real-life headquarters in San Diego, shadowing instructors and pilots to learn the ins and outs of the job, according to TIME Magazine. Actress Kelly McGillis did the same, shadowing Christine Fox, who worked at the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar as a civilian employee of the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA) at the time and later became the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the Department of Defense in 2013.