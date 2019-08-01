Here’s How the Casting Went Down

Brotherly Connection: Cruise was cast in the film after working with Tony Scott’s brother Ridley Scott on the film Legend. As Cruise said in a clip from the 30th anniversary digital HD rerelease of Top Gun: “They first offered me the film in 1983. At this time I was off in London working with Ridley Scott…and I remember I didn’t address Top Gun during that time period, I was focused on shooting Legend… In 1984, Ridley said, ‘You gotta meet my brother.’ He’s going to direct this film Top Gun. It had things I love: movies and aviation.”

Casting What-Ifs: Actor Matthew Modine said in an interview with New York Magazine that he turned down the role “because he didn’t agree with the film’s politics.”

Different Director?: Tony Scott wasn’t the only director considered for the film: Both John Carpenter and David Cronenberg were considered to get behind the camera, according to Screen Rant.