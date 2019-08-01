Here’s How the Flight Scenes Were Filmed

Capturing Speed: To shoot the incredible flight scenes in the film, Scott and the crew put cameras directly on planes. The team used an “A-6 Intruder with four camera positions using special camera mounts that had been developed by Grumman Aircraft Co. We mounted one in the cockpit looking forward over the shoulders of the pilot and the bomber/navigator. The second was under the belly of the plane. The third could be mounted under either wing looking forward or aft. Another was high on the tail looking down on the fuselage,” according to the book Contemporary Cinematographers on Their Art. Scott and the crew also shot many of land-based flying scenes at Naval Air Station Fallon, in Nevada.