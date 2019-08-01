The Film Was Inspired By a Magazine Article

Literary Inspiration: The idea for a Top Gun film was inspired by an article in California magazine in 1983 by Ehud Yonay, which followed the day-to-day lives of fighter pilots at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego, according to Smithsonian.com. Much like the callsign nicknames “Maverick”, “Merlin”, and “Iceman” used in the film, the article included pilots and commanders nicknamed “Yogi”, “Gringo”, “Gator”, and “Possum”. You can read the full article here.