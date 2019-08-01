The Volleyball Scene Wasn’t Just to Show Off Muscles

Just for Show?: Okay…the scene probably had a lot to do with showing off the muscular bodies of Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and the rest of the main cast, but according to Cruise, it had another crucial element: “That scene happens to be very important,” Cruise said in a 1986 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “First of all, it shows that to fighter pilots physical prowess is very important. Plus, the scene shows the constant competition between these guys–how they compete on every level.”