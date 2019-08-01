Tony Scott Paid $25K to Get a Specific Shot

In an interview on the Top Gun Special Edition DVD, director Tony Scott (pictured with Cruise above) spoke about how he wanted a particular shot during filming of aircraft landing and taking off with the sun backlighting the scene. But while the team was filming, the aircraft carrier moved off its course, changing the light from the sun. In order to get the ship back on the previous course, Scott said the captain told him it would cost $25,000 to do it. Scott said on the DVD interview that he wrote a check and got the shot.