‘Top Gun’ – The Basics

The Director: Tony Scott

The Cast: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, Michael Ironside, Meg Ryan, Tim Robbins

The Box Office: The film made $356.8 million worldwide on a $15 million budget. In present day terms that’s an $815.5 million box office gross, according to Box Office Mojo.

Original Release Date: May 16, 1986

Awards History: It won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for the track “Take My Breath Away”. The film was also nominated for Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound at the Oscars. It won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance (Orchestra, Group or Soloist) forHarold Faltermeyer and Steve Stevens’s “Top Gun Anthem”.