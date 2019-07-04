‘Top Gun 2’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

About 33 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters, Tom Cruise will be back in his flight suit as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for Top Gun 2, officially titled Top Gun: Maverick. Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on the sci-fi action film Oblivion, will be handling directing duties. Here’s everything about Top Gun: Maverick you need to know.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one, but a progression for Maverick,” Cruise told Access Hollywood in June 2017 about the film. The story will be set in the present day and will deal with Cruise’s Maverick and his fellow group of fighter pilots as modern technology starts changing their jobs.

Crew members and actors from in front and behind the camera from Top Gun will be returning for the sequel, including German composer Harold Faltermeyer, who will be updating his now-famous film score. Also, just like in the first film, Tom Cruise will have a badass motorcycle, check out a look at the new ride here. Cruise is ready to ride again, and he’s training hard for it—including working to fly actual planes in the film.

‘Top Gun 2’: Is This Tom Cruise’s New Kawasaki Motorcycle In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Here’s the first trailer for the film, and it’s incredible:

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theaters in 2020, and it should be a wild ride. Now, here’s everything you need to know about the Top Gun sequel.