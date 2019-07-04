‘Top Gun 2’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Drones and New Tech Will Be The Focus

Tom Cruise was working with Top Gun director Tony Scott (in photo, left) on the sequel before Scott died in 2012. A few years after that, Skydance CEO and producer David Ellison said to Variety that the film would “update that world for what fighter pilots in the Navy has turned into today. It is very much a world we live in today where it’s drone technology and fifth generation fighters … It’s really exploring the end of an era of dogfighting and fighter pilots and what that culture is today.”

The film will follow “fifth-generation fighters and the end of the era of dog-fighting,” according to Variety. Director Joseph Kosinski told ComingSoon.net about his vision of the film: “The navy is very different now than it was in 1986. It’s just a different world now, so you can’t remake the first movie. It has to adapt, [but] I certainly want to re-create the experience of that movie, which gives you a front seat into the world of naval aviation and what it’s like to be in a fighter jet.”