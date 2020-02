Ed Harris is Signed Up for ‘Top Gun 2’

Along with Jon Hamm, Westworld actor Ed Harris has joined the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, according to a report from Deadline. While his role has not been revealed, Harris adds another big name to the cast alongside Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. We can imagine Harris playing an antagonist to Cruise in this one.

