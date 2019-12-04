‘Top Gun 2’: The Moviegoers Guide to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Glen Powell Will Be In the Movie

Despite losing to Miles Teller for the role of Goose’s son, actor Glen Powell (Set It Up, Everybody Wants Some, Scream Queens) will be in Top Gun: Maverick anyway, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tom Cruise and exec producer Jerry Bruckheimer were “so impressed” with Powell that they decided to find “another part for the actor.” On top of that, the filmmakers decided to “beef up” the role for Powell, although right now that role is being kept under wraps. Could he be playing a riveal to Teller’s character? We’ll update when we find out more.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!