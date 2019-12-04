‘Top Gun 2’: The Moviegoers Guide to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Jay Ellis—and a Bunch of Other Actors—Have Joined the Cast

The Top Gun flight school is getting crowded. Jay Ellis was one of the breakout stars of HBO’s Insecure, and while he isn’t in the third season, he’s keeping plenty busy: Ellis has joined Top Gun: Maverick and will play a pilot in the film, according to Deadline.

Along with Ellis, the report says a group of actors have joined the film, including Charles Parnell (A Million Little Pieces), Bashir Salahuddin (Netflix’s GLOW), and Danny Ramirez (Assassination Nation). Parnell will play an admiral, while Salahuddin is playing an engineer, and Ramirez is playing another pilot. Bill Pullman’s son Lewis Pullman has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, according to another report from Deadline.

