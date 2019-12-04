‘Top Gun 2’: The Moviegoers Guide to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Jennifer Connelly Has Joined the Cast

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Connelly is joining the film in a leading role, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Connelly will reportedly play a “a single mother who runs a local bar near the Navy base” where the bulk of the film will take place. Tom Cruise confirmed Connelly’s involvement in an interview with Extra, saying, “I just admire her work. She is enormously talented. She’s gonna be amazing in the movie.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!