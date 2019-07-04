Feel The Need For Speed

‘Top Gun 2’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

L: Actor Miles Teller attends the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California, R: American actor Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott.
12 / 27

Miles Teller Is Playing Goose’s Son

Following his critically acclaimed roles in Whiplash and Bleed For This, actor Miles Teller is on board for Top Gun: Maverick, playing the role of Goose’s son, according to Variety. Goose, who was the co-pilot of Maverick (Cruise), was played by Anthony Edwards in the original film. Teller beat out both Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Glen Powell (Everybody Wants Some) for the role, which will reunite him with his Only the Brave director Joseph Kosinski. 

