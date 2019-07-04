‘Top Gun 2’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Miles Teller Is Playing Goose’s Son

Following his critically acclaimed roles in Whiplash and Bleed For This, actor Miles Teller is on board for Top Gun: Maverick, playing the role of Goose’s son, according to Variety. Goose, who was the co-pilot of Maverick (Cruise), was played by Anthony Edwards in the original film. Teller beat out both Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Glen Powell (Everybody Wants Some) for the role, which will reunite him with his Only the Brave director Joseph Kosinski.