‘Top Gun 2’: The Moviegoers Guide to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Monica Barbaro Will Play a Pilot—and Miles Teller’s Love Interest

Top Gun: Maverick is enlisting another pilot. Monica Barbaro (Unreal) has joined the film and will play the love interest of Miles Teller’s character, according to Variety. Teller is playing the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), who died in the first Top Gun film. Much like how Cruise’s love interest Charlie (Kelly McGillis) in the original film was connected to the Top Gun program—she was an astrophysicist and civilian instructor—Barbaro’s character will also be connected, as she will be playing a fellow pilot.

