‘Top Gun 2’: The Moviegoers Guide to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The Final Pilots Have Been Cast

The flight crew is now fully set for Top Gun: Maverick. The film added the “final” seven cast members who will be added to the film, joining stars like Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, and Miles Teller. Kara Wing (Good Trouble) will play a female pilot, while Jack Schumacher (Chicago P.D.), Greg Tarzan Davis (Chicago P.D., pictured above left), Jake Picking (Blockers, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, pictured above right), Raymond Lee (Mozart in the Jungle), Jean Louisa Kelly (Ant-Man), and Lyliana Wray (Strange Angel) have all been added to the cast, according to Deadline.

