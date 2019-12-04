‘Top Gun 2’: The Moviegoers Guide to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The New Pilot Call Signs Are Fantastic

The Hollywood Reporter got their hands on a casting breakdown of the characters in Top Gun: Maverick, and many of the call signs are just as fantastic as the ones from the original movie. In Top Gun, characters had call signs like Iceman, Viper, Maverick, Goose, and Jester, and this time around, some of the names include Fanboy, Slayer, Phoenix, Warlock, Cyclone, Viking, Lardo, and Payback. See the full breakdown from THR.

