‘Top Gun 2’: The Moviegoers Guide to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Are Having a Blast Filming
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise have been hard at work while shooping Top Gun 2, HollywoodLife.com and according to , the two have some “amazing chemistry” and that has made working on the movie a “blast” for the two actors.
@TomCruise and @Miles_Teller bonding on the set of #TopGunMaverick 😍😍😍 #tomcruise pic.twitter.com/q3X0R3ukJK
— Tinkerbell (@tictoctictoc18) December 15, 2018
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top