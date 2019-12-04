Feel The Need For Speed

‘Top Gun 2’: The Moviegoers Guide to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Actor Tom Cruise sits in an F-16 fighter jet December 6, 2001 during a visit to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, TX. Cruise is in the area promoting his new movie 'Vanilla Sky' opening on December 14, 2001. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
28
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images 19 / 28

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Are Having a Blast Filming

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise have been hard at work while shooping Top Gun 2, HollywoodLife.com and according to , the two have some “amazing chemistry” and that has made working on the movie a “blast” for the two actors. 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Entertainment