Tom Cruise Might Fly Actual Aircrafts

Tom Cruise is no stranger to doing his own stunts, and Top Gun: Maverick is no different. According to Entertainment Weekly, Cruise “has gone through extensive training for the film and will do some of his own flying ‘in certain aircrafts.’” While he won’t be able to fly the actual jets due to government regulations about civilians doing that, it looks like Cruise will be going airborne.