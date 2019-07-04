‘Top Gun 2’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Val Kilmer Is Officially Back as Iceman

News broke back in June 2018 that Val Kilmer would be reprising his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun: Maverick, and while it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, it wasn’t quite official yet. Well, Kilmer has changed that. The actor took to Facebook to confirm that he is “officially” back in the Top Gun sequel.

“Fanfare to follow: but I’m officially in the sequel to TOPGUN. I [am] so looking forward to working with Tom [Cruise], Joe [Kosinski] and Jerry [Bruckheimer], all such unique pros,” Kilmer wrote on Facebook.