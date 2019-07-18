Tom Cruise is ready to fly—again. The first Top Gun: Maverick trailer has been released, putting the audience into the sky right alongside Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The movie was originally set for a 2019 release, but was pushed back to 2020 so director Joseph Kosinski could work on getting the most high-tech equipment he could shoot fighter jets in action. From the first trailer, it looks like he’s succeeded. Tom Cruise surprised the Hall H crowd at Comic-Con in San Diego with the trailer for the film. The movie is being put together by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer, bringing Top Gun to a new generation of fans.

The new trailer shows off Maverick in action in the skies along with the supporting cast of Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Jennifer Connelly. The plot of the film details the battle between new drone technology and the need for pilots like Maverick—summed up by Harris’s character saying to Pete: “Your kind is headed for extinction Maverick.” “Maybe so sir, but not today,” Maverick responds.

Check out the trailer here:

Watch the official trailer for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In theatres 2020. pic.twitter.com/J698eUnakI — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) July 18, 2019

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on June 26, 2020.