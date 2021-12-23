Sony released another trailer for its upcoming action flick Uncharted, and if you’re a fan of Indiana Jones-style adventure films, you won’t want to miss this one. The film, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, follows the duo as they travel the globe to unearth a fantastic treasure lost by explorer Ferdinand Magellan centuries ago.

Uncharted is based on the popular video game of the same name, according to Deadline, and stars Holland as the young thief Nick Drake. In the film, Drake gets recruited by the experienced treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Wahlberg, for a very difficult job: Tracking down and securing Magellan’s lost fortune.

Apart from the challenge of solving one of the oldest mysteries in the world, the duo has to find the treasure before it’s taken by Moncada (played by Antonio Banderas), the head of a powerful family who believes he’s the treasure’s rightful owner.

As the trailer shows, the film will be a high-adrenaline ride that follows Drake and Sullivan across the globe in search of untold riches (and perhaps answers to another mystery: What happened to Drake’s missing brother), all while trying to stay one step ahead of Moncada. Eye-watering cargo plane stunts, jungle showdowns, centuries-old ships flying through the air while slung beneath helicopters—there will be plenty of edge-of-your seat action in this flick.

Ruben Fleischer, who also helmed 2018’s Venom and 2009’s Zombieland, directed the film. Unfortunately, it’s been plagued with delays thanks to COVID and Holland’s shooting schedule with the latest Spiderman film. But after a long wait, it’s almost here: Uncharted will premiere in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.

