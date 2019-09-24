‘Uncut Gems’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Gambles It All in New Crime Thriller

You’ve never seen Adam Sandler quite like this before. The longtime comedic actor is taking a dramatic turn for the new crime thriller Uncut Gems. In fact, he’s even getting some early Oscar buzz since the film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and received a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

From directors Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie (Good Time), the film follows New York City-based jeweler Howard Ratner (Sandler), who glides his way through the city always looking for a way to score big, betting on sports to gambling with diamonds. Ratner crosses paths with NBA star Kevin Garnett and gets into some trouble with fellow jewelers, his family, and mafia-connected guys in the diamond district.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Sandler stars in the film alongside Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian; musician The Weeknd also makes an appearance. The Safdie Brothers previously got an incredible performance from Robert Pattinson in their last film Good Time, and now it looks like they may have done the same with Sandler.

Uncut Gems hits theaters in December 2019.